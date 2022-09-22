HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,763,275. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at HP

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.79.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

