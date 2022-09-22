Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.50.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $11.71 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -526.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

