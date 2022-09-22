Husky (HUSKY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Husky (HUSKY) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Husky has a market capitalization of $432,444.22 and approximately $64,580.00 worth of Husky was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Husky coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Husky has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00544069 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00885146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Husky Profile

Husky’s launch date was February 3rd, 2021. Husky’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Husky is www.huskytoken.com. Husky’s official Twitter account is @HuskyTokenTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Husky

According to CryptoCompare, “Husky is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that half the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Husky directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Husky should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Husky using one of the exchanges listed above.

