Hydra (HYDRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.63 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Hydra has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and $995,936.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00011479 BTC on exchanges.
About Hydra
Hydra’s total supply is 20,610,526 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydra is hydrachain.org.
Hydra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.
