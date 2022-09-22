Hydra (HYDRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.63 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Hydra has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and $995,936.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00011479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00130144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00656686 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00881415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 20,610,526 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydra is hydrachain.org.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. It packs a unique combination of inflationary as well as deflationary mechanics as part of its economy that work in parallel and let the real adoption define its total supply. Hydra provides 50% gas royalties to smart contract owners. Developers/Projects receive 50% of the transaction fees whenever their smart contract is executed by a user.The Hydra blockchain achieves transactional cost predictability through a stable gas price protocol. The gas price is governed by coin holders through a decentralized voting mechanism and is always set in fiat. An oracle monitors the price of HYDRA on exchanges and adjusts the fee settings dynamically. The result is a fixed price per transaction in USD equivalent, irrespective of the HYDRA rate, thus giving network participants and real-world business applications the stability they need.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.