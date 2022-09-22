HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading Down 20.5% This Week

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $13,578.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,442.54 or 1.00080526 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00059479 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005731 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00063664 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001948 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space. Telegram | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

