IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 130,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,366,375 shares.The stock last traded at $1.18 and had previously closed at $1.16.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.91.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.32.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
