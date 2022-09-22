ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Price Performance

LBOW opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.74) on Thursday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.08. The company has a market capitalization of £74.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,000.00.

Get ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments alerts:

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.