Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Iconic Minerals Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.