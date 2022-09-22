Idea Chain Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,895.00 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the dollar. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $111,459.73 and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.30 or 0.99951447 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005705 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00063798 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

