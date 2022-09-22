IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDXX opened at $333.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.68 and its 200-day moving average is $409.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $689.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.