IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDXX opened at $333.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.68 and its 200-day moving average is $409.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $689.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

