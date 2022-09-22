IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,144 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $599.18. 36,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

