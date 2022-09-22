IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,422 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $149.44. The stock had a trading volume of 102,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.03 and its 200 day moving average is $173.80. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

