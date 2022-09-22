IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $87.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,718.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,930. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,924.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2,039.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.