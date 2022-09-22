IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $22.19 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 658,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

