IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,989 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.38.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20. The firm has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

