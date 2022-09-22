IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,236 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.05. 108,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,043. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

