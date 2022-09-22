IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3401 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.
IG Group Price Performance
IG Group stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. IG Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.
About IG Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IG Group (IGGHY)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.