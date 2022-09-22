IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3401 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

IG Group stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. IG Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

