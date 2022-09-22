IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $199,011.81 and $28,937.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

