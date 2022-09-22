ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Shares Down 1.6%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.60. 3,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.
About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (IMUC)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.