InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 418,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

InflaRx Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.22 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.35. Research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 136.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 891.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 17.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

