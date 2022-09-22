Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Purchased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises 0.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $227,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. 1,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.