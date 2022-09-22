Insider Buying: Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Senior Officer Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angus Cole bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,515.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,155,606.

Angus Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Angus Cole bought 900 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00.

Clairvest Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE CVG traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.00. 299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.95. Clairvest Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$55.00 and a twelve month high of C$80.05.

Clairvest Group Dividend Announcement

Clairvest Group ( TSE:CVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported C$13.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Clairvest Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.