Insider Buying: FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Director Acquires 6,927 Shares of Stock

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Heysse purchased 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $16,139.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FGI Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FGI Industries stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 23,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,855. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. FGI Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FGI Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

