Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,606,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,428,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $412,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.