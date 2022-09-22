Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Senior Officer Sells 19,052 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$209,888.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,721 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,864.57.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FRX stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.29. 1,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$13.25. The stock has a market cap of C$294.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.