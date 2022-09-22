Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.5 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.53. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

