Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells 32,265 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.94. 2,535,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,889. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

