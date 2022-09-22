Insider Selling: Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) SVP Sells 35,174 Shares of Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE MPC traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.67. 4,109,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,339. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

