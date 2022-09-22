Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells $1,499,071.68 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.5 %

NTNX stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

