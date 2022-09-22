Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells $527,754.46 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 1.9 %

PACB stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $44,000.

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

