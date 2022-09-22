Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $33,001.20 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $33,001.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,914,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,979,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $331,421.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

NYSE FNA opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.