Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$76,441.96 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,349 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.04, for a total transaction of C$76,441.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,566,825.92.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$11.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.44 and a 12 month high of C$17.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

