Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 293,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,391. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Progress Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Progress Software by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 344,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Progress Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

