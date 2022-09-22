Insured Finance (INFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $121,501.26

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Insured Finance has a market cap of $121,501.26 and approximately $213.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00127895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00623444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00873046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,864,272 coins. Insured Finance’s official website is insured.finance. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

