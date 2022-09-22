Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 115,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,817. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.25. Intapp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

