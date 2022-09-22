Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,553.00

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for about $78.64 or 0.00409817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $202,410.00 and $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010928 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index launched on April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,574 coins. The official website for Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg.

Buying and Selling Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

