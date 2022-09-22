International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 42.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.8% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.44. 81,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,892. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

