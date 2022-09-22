Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $401.51. 16,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,407. The company has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

