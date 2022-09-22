Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Increased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,005 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 3.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $118,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.68 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.47.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.89.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

