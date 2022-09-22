Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,212. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

