Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.44

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
