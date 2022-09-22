Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.44

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

