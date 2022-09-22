Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 924,538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 36,139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. 180,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,581. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.

