Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.99. 62,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 46,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,000.

