Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Planned Solutions Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $283.56 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.56 and a 200 day moving average of $312.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

