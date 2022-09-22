Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $200,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 200.4% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,246,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.56 and its 200 day moving average is $312.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

