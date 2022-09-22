Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.4% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.60. 2,950,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,246,584. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

