Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) is Affiance Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,168 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 6.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $20,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.10. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.08 and a twelve month high of $182.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

