Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.84. 45,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

