Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lifted by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 20.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $20,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.68. The company had a trading volume of 165,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,293. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

